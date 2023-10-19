Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Fejér, Hungary

Szekesfehervari jaras
15
Szekesfehervar
13
Dunaujvarosi jaras
8
Dunaujvaros
6
Bicskei jaras
4
Martonvasari jaras
4
35 properties total found
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 610 m²
€307,694
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 190 m²
€366,975
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 144 m²
€277,156
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€230,706
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 160 m²
€307,951
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€968,707
Commercial in Etyek, Hungary
Commercial
Etyek, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€736,516
Commercial in Sarbogard, Hungary
Commercial
Sarbogard, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€89,562
Commercial in Tordas, Hungary
Commercial
Tordas, Hungary
Area 227 m²
€184,770
Commercial in Velence, Hungary
Commercial
Velence, Hungary
Area 2 400 m²
€1,90M
Commercial in Bicske, Hungary
Commercial
Bicske, Hungary
Area 410 m²
€513,251
Investment in Ercsi, Hungary
Investment
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 100 m²
€767,311
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 489 m²
€455,129
Investment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 145 m²
-
€18,205
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€85,876
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€85,876
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 170 m²
€169,476
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 3 902 m²
€3,20M
Commercial in Lovasbereny, Hungary
Commercial
Lovasbereny, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€1,53M
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 92 m²
€38,283
Commercial in Pusztavam, Hungary
Commercial
Pusztavam, Hungary
Area 216 m²
€85,970
Commercial in Perkata, Hungary
Commercial
Perkata, Hungary
Area 9 000 m²
€2,21M
Commercial in Urhida, Hungary
Commercial
Urhida, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,530
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Many, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Many, Hungary
Area 800 m²
Unmissable offer!!! Bakery for sale general store and depot! I offer this for sale on the 8…
€278,188
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€99,452
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
The downtown is a selling new one, 500 M2 shop on his strong pedestrian and part with car tr…
€834,289
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 135 m²
The downtown is a selling new one, 135 M2 shop on his strong pedestrian and part with car tr…
€225,258
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Sarbogard, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Sarbogard, Hungary
Area 60 m²
In the absolute central part of SÁRBOGÁRD, a shop with excellent facilities is for sale. The…
€83,587
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness in Gyuro, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Gyuro, Hungary
Area 297 m²
Nearly 300 square metre ones, we recommend 2 level, buildings to be renewed for selling, on …
€155,233
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kajaszo, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kajaszo, Hungary
Area 320 m²
Investors attention!! 3232 nm of industrial area, 320nm show together with a hall salesman, …
€176,727

