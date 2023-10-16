Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Erdi jaras, Hungary

Toeroekbalint
9
Erd
5
14 properties total found
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 330 m²
€822,646
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 182 m²
€308,331
Commercial 12 bathrooms in Erd, Hungary
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 12
Area 580 m²
3-storey, NEW BUILT apartment building with 6-10 apartments for sale, 580 sqm floor area + t…
€1,14M
Commercial in Erd, Hungary
Commercial
Erd, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€167,605
Investment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 553 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€43,202
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Erd, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€92,569
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 425 m²
€23,144
Commercial 1 bathroom in Erd, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
€644,634
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 785 m²
€3,34M
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€5,00M
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 180 m²
€2,52M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 800 m²
€2,15M
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Erd, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Erd, Hungary
Area 5 522 m²
In Érd centre salesman it 5522m2-es petrol station lying on a plot, with a shop, an office, …
€2,88M
