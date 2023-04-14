Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Commercial real estate in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary
Budaoers
10
Biatorbagy
2
Budakeszi
2
Zsambek
1
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
45 m²
€ 66,771
Commercial
Budakeszi, Hungary
149 m²
€ 560,880
Commercial 1 bathroom
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 bath
7 250 m²
€ 6,900,000
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
821 m²
€ 2,668,184
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
940 m²
€ 1,949,724
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
432 m²
€ 587,588
Commercial
Biatorbagy, Hungary
480 m²
€ 251,060
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
190 m²
€ 560,880
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
659 m²
€ 1,750,000
Investment
Toek, Hungary
506 m²
€ 801,257
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
996 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercial
Zsambek, Hungary
633 m²
€ 153,782
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
447 m²
€ 445,745
Streetfront shop for sale in the center of Budaörs. With a total plot of 447 sqm, the first …
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
645 m²
€ 390,319
Distinguished investment - modern one for sale, from a main road cca. 300 m-re being, in 100…
Commercial
Budakeszi, Hungary
190 m²
€ 100,565
Zsámbék is an independent house consisting of 2 shops and a flat which can be refurbished fo…
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
126 m²
€ 89,149
In modern, landscaped house park environment with 2006 building salesman it 101,5 nm of shop…
Properties features in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map