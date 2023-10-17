Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Armenia

Yerevan
15
15 properties total found
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 720 m²
Floor 4/4
4-storey commercial space for sale. City of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district,…
€3,33M
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial/business space with an area of ​​5000 square meters is for sale in the city of Ye…
€4,75M
Commercial 4 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
Commercial space with an area of ​​138 square meters is for sale in the city of Yerevan, Ava…
€237,588
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial/industrial space with an area of ​​600 square meters is for sale, in the city of …
€475,175
Commercial 8 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 8 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 620 m²
Floor 3/3
Commercial space with an area of ​​620 square meters is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in…
€893,329
Commercial 1 room in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/17
A 40 square meter office space is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the Tsitsernakaberd h…
€194,822
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial/office/retail space with an area of ​​185 square meters is for sale, in the city …
€198,477
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial/office space with an area of ​​231 square meters is for sale, in the city of Yere…
€380,140
Commercial 6 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 6 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
Office space in a beautiful part of Papazyan Street, in front of Malakan Park Building 160 s…
€285,105
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
A 55 square meter office space is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative d…
€144,738
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial space with an area of ​​147 square meters is for sale, city of Yerevan, Kentron a…
€144,691
Commercial 4 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
A 75 square meter office space is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative d…
€332,623
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 450 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent / for sale three-story new building for office / commercial purposes, on Sasna Tsre…
€3,35M
Commercial 1 room in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1/1
A production area of ​​10,000 square meters is for sale in Oshakan community, Aragatsotn mar…
€361,133
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 680 m²
Floor 1/3
A multifunctional commercial space with an area of ​​1680 square meters is for sale, in the …
€2,66M
