Immigration programs in China

;
Search Immigration Programs
Hide
Search Immigration Programs
Search parameters
Sort
Residence permit
Residence permit in China
Residence permit in China
China China
from
$4,00M
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 8 months
The CC Global Opportunities Fund provides investors with access to the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES), launched by the Hong Kong SAR government. The program offers investors and their families the opportunity to obtain residency while retaining capital and asset control. The struct…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go