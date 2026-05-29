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Residence permit in China

China China
Process duration: from 8 months
Costs: from
$4,00M
;
Residence permit in China
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

The CC Global Opportunities Fund provides investors with access to the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES), launched by the Hong Kong SAR government. The program offers investors and their families the opportunity to obtain residency while retaining capital and asset control. The structure of the fund complies with high standards of international financial standards.

The SS Global Opportunities Fund offers the ideal tool for wealth management and succession planning in a steadily developing jurisdiction. Investors have access to flexible investment solutions and legal advantages that allow them to manage assets effectively and protect capital in a global economy.

Advantages of the programme:

No need to stay in Hong Kong for more than 183 days a year
No obligation to rent or own property in Hong Kong
No obligation to pay taxes in Hong Kong

Residence extends to the entire family.
Access to the best banking services

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 8 months
Costs
Costs
from
$4,00M
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
10 months
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Residence permit in China
China China
from
$4,00M
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Immigration consultant
AS "PADVA, PARINOV UN PARTNERI"
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Residence permit
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Agency
Mercury Group
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