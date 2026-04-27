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Houses for sale in China

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2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Hefei, China
6 bedroom house
Hefei, China
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale with sea views in the area of Shushan, Bar city. The house with a total area …
$339,967
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3 bedroom house in Hefei, China
3 bedroom house
Hefei, China
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house in the Green Belt of Bara. Excellent view of the sea, coniferous trees arou…
$301,281
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