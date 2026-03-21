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New buildings for sale in Valparaiso Region

Provincia de Valparaiso
3
Vina del Mar
3
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Residential complex Parque Granadilla
Residential complex Parque Granadilla
Residential complex Parque Granadilla
Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$186,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Parque Granadilla ProjectCity: Viña del MarPurchase for: investment in construction; investment for leasing;The pit stage. The delivery of the project is the end of 2026.Especially for our customers, the advance is now 10% (instead of the initial 15%)! The remainder is 90% after renting out.…
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Residential complex Soho Midtown
Residential complex Soho Midtown
Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$170,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Purchase for: - Investment in construction- leasing investments- for life.The pit stage. The delivery of planned for the first half of 2027.The advance now is 15%. The remaining 85% - after renting out the house. The advance is insured against the developer's bankruptcy under Chilean law.Ava…
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Residential complex VM Boulevard
Residential complex VM Boulevard
Residential complex VM Boulevard
Residential complex VM Boulevard
Residential complex VM Boulevard
Show all Residential complex VM Boulevard
Residential complex VM Boulevard
Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$119,300
The year of construction 2027
Проект VM BoulevardГород: Винья-дель-МарПокупка для:✅ инвестиции в стройку для перепродажи,✅ инвестиции для сдачи в аренду,✅ для жизни.’Проект находится в стройке.Сдача объекта — I половина 2027 года.Аванс сейчас — 20 %.Остаток 80% — после сдачи дома.🙆‍♂️ Аванс застрахован от банкротства зас…
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