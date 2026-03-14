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Residential complex Soho Midtown

Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$170,000
;
2
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ID: 34949
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Chile
  • State
    Valparaiso Region
  • Region
    Provincia de Valparaiso
  • City
    Vina del Mar
  • Address
    El Maiten

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Location on the map

Vina del Mar, Chile
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Residential complex Soho Midtown
Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$170,000
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I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
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The year of construction 2027
Проект VM BoulevardГород: Винья-дель-МарПокупка для:✅ инвестиции в стройку для перепродажи,✅ инвестиции для сдачи в аренду,✅ для жизни.’Проект находится в стройке.Сдача объекта — I половина 2027 года.Аванс сейчас — 20 %.Остаток 80% — после сдачи дома.🙆‍♂️ Аванс застрахован от банкротства зас…
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