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Residential complex Parque Granadilla

Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$186,500
;
2
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ID: 34964
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Chile
  • State
    Valparaiso Region
  • Region
    Provincia de Valparaiso
  • City
    Vina del Mar
  • Address
    El Maiten

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

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Parque Granadilla Project

City: Viña del Mar

Purchase for: investment in construction; investment for leasing;

The pit stage. The delivery of the project is the end of 2026.

Especially for our customers, the advance is now 10% (instead of the initial 15%)! The remainder is 90% after renting out.

The advance is insured against the developer's bankruptcy under Chilean law.

Available options: ️

2 bedrooms and a hall combined with a kitchen, 66 square meters. m - from $186,500 (advance now $18,650) - 3 apartments remained.

3 bedrooms and a hall combined with a kitchen, 85 sq.m. - from $ 238,500 (advance now $ 23,850).

All apartments are rented with a clean finish and a fully equipped kitchen.

The complex will also be built pools on the roof, barbecue areas, coworking for residents, a playground, a gym, a terrace and an animal walking area.

This is one of 3 new buildings in the whole city (the best resort in Chile) with a population of more than 500,000 people. The lack of relevant options for apartments with swimming pool, heating, 2 bedrooms and a meter of 55-65 square meters in the vicinity creates a high demand for apartments for both purchase and rental. The sale price per 1 sq. m. is 18% lower than similar options in the city, which will ensure the profitability of the transaction in the event of contract assignment. The facility is located in the city center - 15 minutes walk to the beach, 10 minutes walk to the shopping center, 5 minutes to the park and skate park. In 2027, an international airport will be built 15 minutes from Vigna del Mar, which guarantees an increase in tourist flow and property prices. 50 m from the future residential complex is Andres Bello University, where students of prestigious professions – doctors and lawyers study. This means that future buyers / tenants are people from solvent families.

Location on the map

Vina del Mar, Chile
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Residential complex Parque Granadilla
Vina del Mar, Chile
from
$186,500
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