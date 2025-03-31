Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liubcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Liubcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 770 m² in Lubcha, Belarus
Commercial property 770 m²
Lubcha, Belarus
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 2
appointment — The building is administrative-economic. The year of construction 1959. The to…
$6,990
