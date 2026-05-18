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Residence permit in Australia

Australia Australia
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$30,000
;
Residence permit in Australia
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Residence permit for work (work visas) without providing a workplace

Additional service: selection of pesonal for business

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$30,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in Australia
Australia Australia
from
$30,000
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