Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Residential
  4. Tsakhkadzor
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 36 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 36 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 37
Bathrooms count 46
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 7
A seven-story hotel complex is for sale in Tsaghkadzor community, Kotayk marz. The complex c…
€4,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir