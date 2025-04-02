Pool Apartments for sale in Lezhë County, Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Shengjin, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
A 2+1 apartment is for sale in a new modern building on the first line in the city of Shengj…
$142,438
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Shengjin, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
On sale apartment 2+1 with a sea view in a new modern house on the first line in the city of…
$178,047
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
