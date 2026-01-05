  1. Realting.com
Undersun Estate

Thailand, Kathu
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
2 years 5 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
undersunestate.com/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Undersun Estate is your trusted guide to Phuket real estate. We provide complimentary, end-to-end support — from market analysis and a tailored property selection to the moment you hold the keys to your new home.

We work to ensure your investment generates stable returns, and your seaside home becomes a place for living and relaxing. We value our clients’ trust and always quote genuine developer prices — with no markups or “fake discounts.”

With Undersun Estate, you always have someone on the ground. After the purchase, we stay in touch and help with practical matters — car rental, short-term accommodation, trusted service providers, and everyday tasks — so your time on the island is comfortable and worry-free.

We build long-term relationships and aim to be the first number you call when you’re planning a property purchase or simply need advice in Phuket. Welcome to Undersun Estate — we look forward to working with you.

Services
  • Property selection tailored to your goal (investment, relocation, lifestyle/holiday).
  • Consultation on the Thai property market and Phuket areas.
  • Investment model calculations: projected yield, costs, and exit scenarios.
  • Full deal support end-to-end: from choosing a property to final completion.
  • Document review and assistance with property handover/inspection.
Our agents in Thailand
Kirill Dedyugin
Kirill Dedyugin
3 properties
Realting.com
Go