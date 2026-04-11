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The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, h…
The mission of the company «Partner for all»: The company’s commitment to the highest quality and complete solution of the complex of services in the real estate sector, which leads to the development of the company itself and an increase in the number of partners who are confident in our re…
An agency created to solve our customers problems, working solely on the basis of customer needs. You want — we achieve. Our goal is to reach the harmony of your thoughts in our performance. A person can master many aspects of life on their own, many things can be decided on their own, witho…
Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Co…