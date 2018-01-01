  1. Realting.com
Riviera Portugal

Portugal, Av. 25 de Abril, 1011B - Loja 35 Cascais 2750-512 Portugal
Riviera Portugal
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Portugues
www.riviera-portugal.com
Company description

The consultants of the Riviera Portugal real estate agency will help you choose an apartment in Portugal in a new building, a ready-made house or a residential complex with a close due date. We constantly update information about the availability and cost of real estate.
We have been working in the real estate industry for more than 10 years.
We'll find a house and approve the mortgage! Real estate agency, AMI license 13569 Mortgage broker, Bank of Portugal license 3709.

Services

Buy / sell real estate For living (apartments, houses, villas, land plots) For business (offices, restaurants, wine grounds) For investment and residence permit (apartments, revenue houses, commercial centres, hotels) Registration of a residence permit / Golden visa Lending, licensed mortgage broker Management / support Remote purchase Investment tour Opening a bank account Accounting support Concierge services Preparation of documents Long-term rent of real estate.

Our agents in Portugal
Oksana Mateush
Oksana Mateush
378 properties
