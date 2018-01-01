  1. Realting.com
Spain, Av. del Higuerón, 53 29630 Benalmadena (Malaga)
Real estate agency
English, Español, Français
rhprive.com
Company description

Our goal is to design a new lifestyle to move away from monotony and connect with your inner self, obtaining a truly fulfilling experience.

Reserva del Higuerón Privé was created to provide an excellent service to customers, as we personally focus on each one of them. We rely in our large team of professionals who are devoted to the design, building and decoration of your property so that your expectations are not only fully met, but exceeded.

We offer an inexhaustible list of options during the construction process, which will allow you to customise your property and make it unique and fully adapted to your preferences for your entire satisfaction.

We specialise in all-in-one town planning developments, where the surroundings are as important as the property itself: lush green areas, large sports, entertainment and meeting facilities, shopping centres, all in a safe complex.

Our agents in Spain
Alejandro Krauel
Alejandro Krauel
12 properties
