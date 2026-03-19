Experience You Can Trust: PLC Real Estate
Since 2018, PLC Real Estate has been a cornerstone of the Thailand property market, built on a foundation of over 20 years of international expertise in real estate, construction, and investment.
While our name has evolved to reflect our growth, our core mission remains unchanged: providing an unrivaled, professional service that puts the client first. We don't just find properties; we build lasting relationships based on transparency, legal integrity, and a deep-seated passion for the Thai real estate landscape.
Why Choose PLC Real Estate?
Proven Track Record: With a presence in Thailand since 2018, we bring local market mastery combined with two decades of high-level industry experience from England and beyond.
A Personal Touch: We pride ourselves on boutique-level customer care. We understand that buying, selling, or developing property is a significant life event, and we treat every transaction with the individual attention it deserves.
Total Property Solutions: Beyond standard sales and rentals, we leverage our construction and renovation background to offer a 360-degree approach to property—from investment consulting to legal and title deed assistance.
Local Expertise, Global Standards: Based in Pattaya and Jomtien, we offer the professional standards you expect with the local "on-the-ground" knowledge you need.
Our Philosophy: "Expertise spanning decades, service tailored for today. We’ve been finding homes and securing investments in Thailand since 2018, and we’re just getting started."
🏘️ Core Real Estate Services
Property Sales: Expert representation for buying and selling luxury condos, houses, villas, and land for development.
Property Rentals: Management of both short-term and long-term rental listings.
Property Management: Full-service management for owners, ensuring properties are maintained and tenanted.
Free Property Valuations: Professional assessments to help owners determine the current market value of their assets.
📈 Investment & Consulting
Property Investment Strategy: Tailored advice for investors looking to enter the Thai market or expand their portfolio.
Consulting Services: High-level guidance leveraging your 20+ years of international industry experience.
Market Analysis: In-depth insights into the Pattaya and Jomtien real estate trends.
⚖️ Legal & Administrative Support
Title Deed Assistance: Navigating the complexities of Thai property ownership (Chanote transfers, etc.).
Legal Guidance: Ensuring all transactions are fully legal and transparent for both Thai and foreign nationals.
Due Diligence: Thorough background checks on properties to protect buyer interests.
🏗️ Development & Construction (via QA Living)
Property Development: Expertise in identifying and developing land.
Construction & Renovation: High-quality building services and property upgrades.
Project Marketing: Professional marketing and sales strategies for new developments.
📱 Digital & Marketing Products
Professional Video Production: High-end property walkthroughs and promotional content.
Digital Ad Campaigns: Targeted Google and Facebook advertising to reach qualified buyers.
SEO & Branding: Optimizing property visibility online via plcthaiproperty.com and Google Business Profiles.