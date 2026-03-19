About the agency

Experience You Can Trust: PLC Real Estate

Since 2018, PLC Real Estate has been a cornerstone of the Thailand property market, built on a foundation of over 20 years of international expertise in real estate, construction, and investment.

While our name has evolved to reflect our growth, our core mission remains unchanged: providing an unrivaled, professional service that puts the client first. We don't just find properties; we build lasting relationships based on transparency, legal integrity, and a deep-seated passion for the Thai real estate landscape.

Why Choose PLC Real Estate?

Proven Track Record: With a presence in Thailand since 2018, we bring local market mastery combined with two decades of high-level industry experience from England and beyond.

A Personal Touch: We pride ourselves on boutique-level customer care. We understand that buying, selling, or developing property is a significant life event, and we treat every transaction with the individual attention it deserves.

Total Property Solutions: Beyond standard sales and rentals, we leverage our construction and renovation background to offer a 360-degree approach to property—from investment consulting to legal and title deed assistance.

Local Expertise, Global Standards: Based in Pattaya and Jomtien, we offer the professional standards you expect with the local "on-the-ground" knowledge you need.

Our Philosophy: "Expertise spanning decades, service tailored for today. We’ve been finding homes and securing investments in Thailand since 2018, and we’re just getting started."