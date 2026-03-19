  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. PLC Real Estate

PLC Real Estate

53 European Home Place, Moo 11, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Website
Website
plcthaiproperty.com/
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Experience You Can Trust: PLC Real Estate

Since 2018, PLC Real Estate has been a cornerstone of the Thailand property market, built on a foundation of over 20 years of international expertise in real estate, construction, and investment.

While our name has evolved to reflect our growth, our core mission remains unchanged: providing an unrivaled, professional service that puts the client first. We don't just find properties; we build lasting relationships based on transparency, legal integrity, and a deep-seated passion for the Thai real estate landscape.

Why Choose PLC Real Estate?

  • Proven Track Record: With a presence in Thailand since 2018, we bring local market mastery combined with two decades of high-level industry experience from England and beyond.

  • A Personal Touch: We pride ourselves on boutique-level customer care. We understand that buying, selling, or developing property is a significant life event, and we treat every transaction with the individual attention it deserves.

  • Total Property Solutions: Beyond standard sales and rentals, we leverage our construction and renovation background to offer a 360-degree approach to property—from investment consulting to legal and title deed assistance.

  • Local Expertise, Global Standards: Based in Pattaya and Jomtien, we offer the professional standards you expect with the local "on-the-ground" knowledge you need.

Our Philosophy: "Expertise spanning decades, service tailored for today. We’ve been finding homes and securing investments in Thailand since 2018, and we’re just getting started."

Services

🏘️ Core Real Estate Services

  • Property Sales: Expert representation for buying and selling luxury condos, houses, villas, and land for development.

  • Property Rentals: Management of both short-term and long-term rental listings.

  • Property Management: Full-service management for owners, ensuring properties are maintained and tenanted.

  • Free Property Valuations: Professional assessments to help owners determine the current market value of their assets.

📈 Investment & Consulting

  • Property Investment Strategy: Tailored advice for investors looking to enter the Thai market or expand their portfolio.

  • Consulting Services: High-level guidance leveraging your 20+ years of international industry experience.

  • Market Analysis: In-depth insights into the Pattaya and Jomtien real estate trends.

⚖️ Legal & Administrative Support

  • Title Deed Assistance: Navigating the complexities of Thai property ownership (Chanote transfers, etc.).

  • Legal Guidance: Ensuring all transactions are fully legal and transparent for both Thai and foreign nationals.

  • Due Diligence: Thorough background checks on properties to protect buyer interests.

🏗️ Development & Construction (via QA Living)

  • Property Development: Expertise in identifying and developing land.

  • Construction & Renovation: High-quality building services and property upgrades.

  • Project Marketing: Professional marketing and sales strategies for new developments.

📱 Digital & Marketing Products

  • Professional Video Production: High-end property walkthroughs and promotional content.

  • Digital Ad Campaigns: Targeted Google and Facebook advertising to reach qualified buyers.

  • SEO & Branding: Optimizing property visibility online via plcthaiproperty.com and Google Business Profiles.

Our agents in Thailand
Mark Quinn
Mark Quinn
1 931 property
Agencies nearby
Phuket Buy House
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 1143 Сommercial properties 23 Lands 57
PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently. Phuketbuyhouse.com is t…
Leave a request
Phuket9
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Residential property 13
Real estate investment is one of the most reliable ways to save capital. A well-chosen object brings passive income of 6% per year. Phuket real estate rises in price due to increased tourist flow, construction restrictions and land limits. Phuket9 has been professionally engaged in investing…
Leave a request
Phuket Mix
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2011
Residential property 54
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. …
Leave a request
Premium Premium
PRO Silver
Easy Invest Estate
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 20
The most important task for EasyInvestEstate is to find what matters the most to you in terms of long-term profit, and to make it a reality. We effectively select real estate of various price segments and classes, while guaranteeing the buyer a reasonable price and a safe transaction. Let us…
Leave a request
Tumanov Group
Thailand, Thep Krasatti
New buildings 359 Residential property 4681
The mission of Tumanov Group is to unite and create a community of investors and individuals who have chosen Phuket for a happy life and for growing their capital. We exclusively work with real estate on the island of Phuket, Thailand, without spreading our focus across multiple direction…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go