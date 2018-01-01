Join & Enjoy Marbella

SOLO Marbella is the agency and your personal expert in the field of real estate services on the southern coast of Spain.

Your dream of an ideal home to come true- is our main ambition. Perhaps, it sounds nice and romantic. However, works to succeed in results, with the help implementing our strongest tools :

latest market data; cooperation with reliable partners; own base of the checked up objects in which there are exclusive villas, family townhouses and modern apartments.

Providing realtor services, we support you in your striving to be better, to live better and to make people you love happy. Thise are facts that transforms our work into something more than a simple transaction in the real estate sphere. It makes us who we are.

We started our work in 2010. At that time, we specialized mainly in sale of luxury apartments and houses. Within a few years, we have strengthened our position in the field of work with premium real estate and expanded our database with properties for rent. Later we realized that it was not enough simply to help person with purchase of the house abroad and conduct a successful transaction. The new owner, as a ruel, has many concerns for the aftersales management of the properti. By this way, we began to help in such issues, too. Then we were asked to help with investment issues, and we managed to render proper support to the investment project. Now investments in Spanish Real Estate Sigment are on the list of what we are good at.

It turns out that SOLO Marbella agency, with its current values now, has been growing up on the one profound desire, desire to help others. We are all united by the fact that we cannot wait to help until a suitable opportunity for something appears, we create this opportunity by ourselves.

Today, our clients call us when they want to buy, sell or rent real estate on Costa del Sol: from Marbella East and Los Monteros to the Golden Mile, Puerto Banús, Guadalmina and to Benahavís and Estepona.