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Investment Realty Group IRG

Albania, Tirana Municipality
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Website
Website
Irg.al
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

 

*IRG (Investment Realty Group)* is a dynamic and forward-thinking real estate agency based in Tirana, Albania, operating under the global brand. With a strong presence in the Albanian market, IRG specializes in residential, commercial, and investment properties — offering expert guidance to buyers, sellers, and investors.

 

Our mission is to deliver exceptional service, transparency, and results through a client-centered approach and a team of highly trained professionals. Whether you're looking for your dream home, a strategic investment, or development opportunities, IRG combines local expertise with global standards to help you make smart real estate decisions.

 

*Your vision, our mission — powered by the global strength

*IRG (Investment Realty Group)* is a leading real estate agency in Albania, proudly operating under the globally recognized *IRG* brand. Strategically located in the heart of *Tirana*, on *Rruga e Kavajës* near Proper Pizza, our office is a central hub for clients seeking trust, professionalism, and results in the real estate market.

 

With a team of experienced and certified real estate consultants, * IRG* offers full-service real estate solutions tailored to meet the needs of both local and international clients. Our agents are dedicated to providing honest advice, data-driven market insights, and personalized service throughout every step of the property journey.

 

*Our Services Include:*

 

- *Property Sales & Purchases* – Residential & commercial properties  

- *Real Estate Investments* – Strategic advisory and portfolio management  

- *Luxury Real Estate* – Premium villas, penthouses, and exclusive developments  

- *New Developments* – Off-plan sales and project marketing  

- *Land & Plot Sales* – For construction, tourism, or agricultural use  

- *Real Estate Consulting* – Market analysis, valuation support, and legal coordination

- *Leasing Services* – Short- and long-term rentals for homes and businesses  

- *Corporate Services* – Office relocation, expansion planning, and investment structuring  

- *Property Management* – For landlords, investors, and absentee owners  

 

At  IRG, we combine deep knowledge of the Albanian market with the global standards and technology. We are committed to helping our clients find not just properties — but real opportunities that match their goals.

 

Whether you're buying your first home, investing in real estate, or looking to expand your business presence in Albania, *IRG* is your trusted partner.

 

*Your vision. Our mission. Backed by the world’s most powerful real estate brand.*

"Real Estate Agency in Albania opened since 2008 with over 60 agents, makes us one of the biggest in the country. IRG is a brand in real estate, comprised of approximately 800 independently-owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals. IRG was part of the Global Brand since 2008 Investment real estate is real estate that generates income or is otherwise intended for investment purposes rather than as a primary residence. It is common for investors to own multiple pieces of real estate, one of which serves as a primary residence while the others are used to generate rental income and profits through price appreciation."

Services

🏢 IRG (Investment Realty Group)*  

Located on *Rruga e Kavajës*, Tirana — near Proper Pizza

 

* IRG* is a trusted and innovative real estate agency in Albania, part of the global and local network of realtors. With deep market knowledge and international standards, we provide end-to-end real estate services for buyers, sellers, investors, and developers.

 

---

 

💼 *Our Services*

 

🏠 *Property Sales & Purchases*  

Residential & commercial properties with full legal and advisory support

 

📈 *Real Estate Investments*  

Guidance for local & international investors to grow and manage portfolios

 

🏡 *Luxury Real Estate*  

Exclusive homes, villas, and high-end developments

 

🏗️ *New Developments*  

Marketing & sales for off-plan projects and new constructions

 

🌍 *Land & Plot Sales*  

Urban, rural, or coastal land for various uses

 

📊 *Real Estate Consulting*  

Market insights, legal coordination & professional advice

 

📃 *Leasing Services*  

Apartments, houses, and business spaces for rent (short & long-term)

 

🏢 *Corporate Relocation*  

Real estate solutions for companies and executives

 

🔑 *Property Management*

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Languages
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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