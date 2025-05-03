  1. Realting.com
Cyprus, Limassol
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
9 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
index.cy/
About the agency

INDEX.cy is a great place to look for real estate. Technological and Focused marketplace for all Cyprus real estate. 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:28
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Cyprus
Anton Karbanovich
Agencies nearby
Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty
Cyprus, Paphos Municipality
Residential property 1002 Lands 6
SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED
Cyprus, Strovolos
Residential property 1181 Сommercial property 6 Lands 48
Sabbianco Properties was established in 2004 as a licensed and approved real estate agency that nowadays is one of the largest real estate company in Cyprus with the offices in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaka, Paphos, and in Paralimni. We have a highly trained and experienced personnel that ca…
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
Cyprus, Limassol
Residential property 6211 Сommercial property 716 Lands 2018
First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and comm…
APL REAL ESTATE
Cyprus, Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
For many years, our company has been successfully cooperating with leading construction companies and banks in Cyprus, with large real estate agencies in Russia, England and other countries, with highly professional and reputable lawyers, architects and designers in Cyprus and abroad. Our…
MySpace Real Estate
Cyprus, Limassol
Residential property 5023 Сommercial property 290 Long-term rental 449 Lands 237
MYSPACE is the best real estate agency in Cyprus. We provide services for rent and sale of high quality housing, we are engaged in investments, we assist in immigration and legal aspects, as well as in property management.
