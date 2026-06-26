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Homes Gayrimenkul

Karaçulha mahallesi Atatürk bulvarı caddesi no 218 / C Fethiye Muğla
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Turkey
ÖZCAN YILMAZ
ÖZCAN YILMAZ
2 properties
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Liga Real Estate
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Nuestra empresa solo tiene cuatro años, llenos de cientos de clientes satisfechos y agradecidos. No vemos necesidad de sumarnos años para dar apariencia de ser fiables. Nuestros logros no están en el tiempo que llevamos trabajando, sino en la calidad de nuestro trabajo y nuestros siempre bri…
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ALL IN ONE Invest
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We operate a retention- and referral-based business, which means that most of the clients are repeat buyers and sellers or people referred by friends and family members. We also have valuable recommendations for real estate attorneys, stagers, contractors and other vendors who can help yo…
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We are a leading team specializing in advertising and real estate marketing, as we provide our customers with opportunities to buy and sell their real estate in Turkey with minimal time and effort, and we provide them with all advertising and marketing services by displaying the properties t…
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Panorama Homes Network
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We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.   Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ? We are a multi …
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