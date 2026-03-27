  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Home to Hide

Home to Hide

Georgia, Batumi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Working time
Open now
Our agents in Georgia
Łukasz Kostecki
Łukasz Kostecki
2 properties
Agencies nearby
MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2012
Сommercial properties 20 Lands 14
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
Leave a request
Tbilhouse
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 4
Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.
Leave a request
Geos
Georgia, Tbilisi
Residential property 74 Сommercial properties 12 Long-term rental 150 Short-term rental 1 Lands 24
The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as res…
Leave a request
Basidon
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 4
More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.
Leave a request
Premium Premium
PRO Silver
Geo Estate
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 87 Residential property 658 Сommercial properties 1 Long-term rental 24
Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go