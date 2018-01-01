  1. Realting.com
Green Door Enterprises

Thailand, 505/4 Moo 5, Naklua Road soi 16, Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150, Thailand
Green Door Enterprises
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.greendoorenterprises.com
Company description

Green Door Enterprises Co. Ltd. was established in 2003 and is an estate agency specialising in the sale and rent of domestic and commercial properties, businesses and land in Pattaya, Jomtien and the surrounding area. We have a wide range of properties to suit every taste, from very affordable small houses, bungalows, studios and large apartments to imposing residences, luxurious penthouses and beachfront villas.

As Pattaya is now only an hour's drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, it is the perfect place to purchase a holiday or retirement home, which also makes for a very safe and profitable investment opportunity. We have an extensive selection of resale properties from private sellers, both foreign owned or in a Thai company name. We have building plots, land for property development, established businesses and newly built commercial premises available.

Buying property in Thailand can be confusing and the relevant regulations are sometimes difficult to understand. Whether you wish to buy, sell, rent or invest in property in Pattaya you will need the help and assistance of experienced professionals. Here at Green Door Enterprises, we offer a comprehensive, friendly service, providing information and guidance through the entire process, from selecting to finally inhabiting your ideal home in the sun.

Our agents in Thailand
Gulnara Fattakhova
Gulnara Fattakhova
21 properties
