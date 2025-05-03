  1. Realting.com
Latvia, Jelgava
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 months
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
About the agency

Safe efficient & fast Real Estate solutions

Services
  • Property Search
  • Market Analysis
  • Property Tours
  • Negotiation Support
  • Financing Assistance
  • Legal Documentation Support
  • Closing Assistance
  • Property Listings
  • Tenant Screening
  • Lease Agreement Preparation
  • Property Management
  • Portfolio Management
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:12
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Riga)
Monday
11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
11:00 - 20:00
Thursday
11:00 - 20:00
Friday
11:00 - 20:00
Saturday
13:00 - 16:00
Sunday
13:00 - 16:00
Our agents in Latvia
Vlad Sinaks
Vlad Sinaks
1 property
