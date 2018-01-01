ERA INVEST GROUP

  1. Realting.com
Benoa Square Building JI. Bypass Ngurah Rai No. 21 A Kedonganan, Kuta-Ball
Real estate agency
2022
English, Русский, Türkçe
t.me/+0i6kiwsp8m01YTcy
Residential complex Victory Park Oba, Alanya
Residential complex Victory Park Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Kalite Construction
An apartment in Turkey from a developer in Oba, Alanya, Antalya region. Convenient transport links. Two airports within reach - Antalya and Gazipasa (40 km) ✈️. Apartment in Alanya Oba district with all the facilities for both recreation and permanent residence, including a shopping center, schools, and kindergartens. This is a new modern business center of Alanya. Add to this the endless beaches - and here is the recipe for a full and happy life! ☀️🏖 Apartment with an area of 47 m2 (net) 1 + 1, consisting of a kitchen-living room and a bedroom, with one bathroom. Buying an apartment in Turkey is worth both for permanent and seasonal residence. It is easy to rent out when needed. Our company will be able to take care of all issues related to the management of your property in Turkey. The apartment is rented with a full fine finish, plumbing, and kitchen. The completion date is the end of 2024. Besides, you can order a furnished apartment and by the time you hand over the house, you will receive an apartment ready for living. A reliable developer with a good reputation that builds only premium-class housing according to the most modern European standards, including finishing. The residential complex has all possible amenities - an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a hammam, a gym, playgrounds, and many other nice details - all this is available to residents and is included in utility bills (about 40 euros per month). When buying property in Turkey, obtaining a residence permit is available. The area is open for obtaining a residence permit. When buying several apartments worth more than 400 thousand dollars, you can get Turkish citizenship - a great option for an investor! You can buy property in Turkey in installments without %, with a 30% down payment and quarterly payments until the end of construction. Discount at 100% payment! Any form of payment is possible, including cash, bank transfers, and others. Remote display and remote transaction is possible.
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Canggu, Indonesia
from € 209,037
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of international team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under European standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from € 81,797
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Villa from the developer in a gated community in Ubud, Bali🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the unique culture of the island, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors all year round. Many people come here for permanent residence. There are several types of real estate for sale in the cottage settlement: - apartments - townhouses 100 m2 - villas 150 m2 - villas on individual projects The cottage village is located next to Parq Ubud, which means that within walking distance (2 minutes) you will have more than 8 restaurants, a co-working space, a gym, and regular cultural events at your disposal. The construction is carried out by a team of professionals in compliance with European standards, including waterproofing of the foundation and walls. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years. Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction is completed or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa is transferred to the owner with a full finish and plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Villas are rented out by a professional management company. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
Apartment building Panorama Demirtas
Apartment building Panorama Demirtas
Seki, Turkey
from € 99,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Kalite Construction
Available apartments in Turkey from the developer, in a new premium-class building in the developing area of Alanya, Demirtas, on the Mediterranean coast 🇹🇷   The apartment with an area of 47 m2 (net) 1 + 1, consists of a kitchen-living room and a bedroom, with one bathroom.   Convenient transport links - two airports within reach - Antalya and Gazipasha.   The area is developing, there are more and more places of attraction, shops, shopping centers, and restaurants. There are schools, kindergartens. The city is being improved and made even more beautiful.   Demirtas is the most promising area of Alanya, more profitable than Mahmutlar, Tosmur, or Oba, better quality and much better than Mersin! Many picturesque places for walking and, of course, wide beautiful beaches ☀️🏖 Buying property in Turkey is worth both for permanent and seasonal residence. It is easy to rent out when needed. Our company will be able to take care of all issues related to the management of your property in Turkey. The apartment comes with a full fine finish, plumbing, and kitchen. The completion date is the end of 2024. A reliable developer with a good reputation that builds only premium-class housing according to the most modern European standards, including finishing. In the residential complex, present all possible amenities - an outdoor pool, a sauna, a hammam, a gym, playgrounds and many other pleasant details - all this is available to residents and included in utility bills (about 40 euros per month). When buying an apartment in Alanya, it is possible to get a residence permit in Turkey. The area is open for obtaining a residence permit. You can buy an apartment in Alanya in installments without %, with a down payment of 30% and quarterly payments until the end of construction. Discount at 100% payment! Any form of payment is possible, including cash, bank transfer, and others. Remote display and remote transaction is possible. WhatsApp
Villa 2BR + pool, Denpasar, Bali. Off-plan.
Villa 2BR + pool, Denpasar, Bali. Off-plan.
Padangsambian, Indonesia
from € 77,253
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Off-plan new villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the island's unique culture, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors year-round. Many people come here for permanent residence. This is one of the best offers for a new villa on the island. Villa 80 m2 has two bedrooms, a kitchen living room, two bathrooms, and a private pool, which occupies a central place in the villa. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa will be with a full finish, plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Our company is ready to manage your villa. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
