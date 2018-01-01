ERA INVEST GROUP

Seki, Turkey

from € 99,000

Completion date: 2024

Developer: Kalite Construction

Available apartments in Turkey from the developer, in a new premium-class building in the developing area of Alanya, Demirtas, on the Mediterranean coast 🇹🇷 The apartment with an area of 47 m2 (net) 1 + 1, consists of a kitchen-living room and a bedroom, with one bathroom. Convenient transport links - two airports within reach - Antalya and Gazipasha. The area is developing, there are more and more places of attraction, shops, shopping centers, and restaurants. There are schools, kindergartens. The city is being improved and made even more beautiful. Demirtas is the most promising area of Alanya, more profitable than Mahmutlar, Tosmur, or Oba, better quality and much better than Mersin! Many picturesque places for walking and, of course, wide beautiful beaches ☀️🏖 Buying property in Turkey is worth both for permanent and seasonal residence. It is easy to rent out when needed. Our company will be able to take care of all issues related to the management of your property in Turkey. The apartment comes with a full fine finish, plumbing, and kitchen. The completion date is the end of 2024. A reliable developer with a good reputation that builds only premium-class housing according to the most modern European standards, including finishing. In the residential complex, present all possible amenities - an outdoor pool, a sauna, a hammam, a gym, playgrounds and many other pleasant details - all this is available to residents and included in utility bills (about 40 euros per month). When buying an apartment in Alanya, it is possible to get a residence permit in Turkey. The area is open for obtaining a residence permit. You can buy an apartment in Alanya in installments without %, with a down payment of 30% and quarterly payments until the end of construction. Discount at 100% payment! Any form of payment is possible, including cash, bank transfer, and others. Remote display and remote transaction is possible. WhatsApp