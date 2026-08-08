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Dmd consulting

Ukraine, Kyiv
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Website
Website
dmdconsulting.biz/eng
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

DMD CONSULTING is a company that specializes in real estate investments, sales and leasing of secondary real estate and new buildings, attracting investors for developers in Kiev and Ukraine.

The sales department in our real estate agency specializes in attracting investors for developers, selling and renting secondary apartments, houses, townhouses, cottages, land plots and commercial real estate in Kiev and Ukraine.

We also have a large list of services related to investment in real estate; with its management, sale and rental, as well as the preparation of real estate and its owners for these actions.

Services

Support for the purchase, sale of real estate in Ukraine

Support for renting and renting real estate in Ukraine

Legal verification of real estate documents for purchase, sale, lease

Consultations on real estate investments in Ukraine

Managing your property, paying taxes and bills, supervising sending you money from tenants to any country

Obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

Residence/registration services in Ukraine for Ukrainian citizens and foreign citizens

Development of the concept of apartment buildings for development in Ukraine

Project work on cottage towns and apartment buildings in Ukraine

Consultations for developers

Attracting investors for developers for apartment buildings, cottage towns and more

Our partners
2 developers
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