DMD CONSULTING is a company that specializes in real estate investments, sales and leasing of secondary real estate and new buildings, attracting investors for developers in Kiev and Ukraine.
The sales department in our real estate agency specializes in attracting investors for developers, selling and renting secondary apartments, houses, townhouses, cottages, land plots and commercial real estate in Kiev and Ukraine.
We also have a large list of services related to investment in real estate; with its management, sale and rental, as well as the preparation of real estate and its owners for these actions.
Support for the purchase, sale of real estate in Ukraine
Support for renting and renting real estate in Ukraine
Legal verification of real estate documents for purchase, sale, lease
Consultations on real estate investments in Ukraine
Managing your property, paying taxes and bills, supervising sending you money from tenants to any country
Obtaining Ukrainian citizenship
Residence/registration services in Ukraine for Ukrainian citizens and foreign citizens
Development of the concept of apartment buildings for development in Ukraine
Project work on cottage towns and apartment buildings in Ukraine
Consultations for developers
Attracting investors for developers for apartment buildings, cottage towns and more