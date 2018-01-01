  1. Realting.com
  Dmd consulting

Dmd consulting

Ukraine, 01133, м.Київ, Печерський район, БУЛЬВАР ЛЕСІ УКРАЇНКИ, будинок 20/22
Dmd consulting
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
dmdconsulting.biz/eng
Company description

DMD CONSULTING is a company that specializes in real estate investments, sales and leasing of secondary real estate and new buildings, attracting investors for developers in Kiev and Ukraine.

The sales department in our real estate agency specializes in attracting investors for developers, selling and renting secondary apartments, houses, townhouses, cottages, land plots and commercial real estate in Kiev and Ukraine.

We also have a large list of services related to investment in real estate; with its management, sale and rental, as well as the preparation of real estate and its owners for these actions.

Our agents in Ukraine
Evgeniy Sahno
Evgeniy Sahno
3 properties
Darina Savchenko
Darina Savchenko
61 properties
Agencies nearby
ParkInvestKiev
11 properties
This is a company established on partnership with congenial people ready to come together towards their objectives and new results. The Mission of the company: we bring to a close all customer matters related to real estate on a turnkey basis. We wish our customers to spend more time with their loved ones, favorite occupations and to enjoy life, while we will take care of solving real estate matters! Our motto is - don't do it fast, do it on time!
golden house

GOLDEN HOUSE company specialists provide a full range of services in such areas as: Sales. We offer a range of solutions for real estate owners, allowing you to sell your property at the top market price. Our implementation methodology is based on fundamental market research and trends. We make things profitable and convenient! With us, you will get the maximum benefit! Purchases. The company's specialists provide a service for selecting a property and supporting you throughout the transaction. We offer quality service and high efficiency. With us you will find the best offer on the market! Real estate management. Our company helps owners increase their revenues through a program to improve the liquidity and efficiency of real estate. It is developed individually for each property. Overseas real estate. We provide consulting services in the purchase of land plots, commercial and residential real estate, as well as investment in construction abroad.

Pervaya rieltorskaya kompaniya
426 properties
The first real estate company began its work in the Odessa real estate market in the fall of 2002. At the time of rebranding, our Center Center team had more than 10 years of experience in real estate. The company's efforts are focused on providing the highest quality services, which is based on many years of experience, modern technology and high professionalism of employees. Our company is constantly improving its business, focusing on the needs of the client and the changes that occur in the market and in society. We set ourselves the task of educating high-class specialists so that clients receive the benefit and pleasure of the transactions, and our company has a worthy reputation and profit. "First Realtor Company" professes the principle: "Not by number, but by skill." We are committed to a customer-oriented work style, which makes it possible to constantly monitor the quality of work of our employees and customer requests. Today we are actively working in the market of land plots for residential, commercial, industrial use, sale of objects in new buildings, industrial real estate. We continue to effectively serve customers in the secondary housing market.
FAKTOR
7 326 properties

The «FACTOR» Real Estate Agency is a modern, succesfully developing company in the real estate market. Over the time of its existence, our company has established itself as a reliable, promising and actively developing agency. We employ qualified professionals with many years of experience, providing services of a wide range and high quality in the field of real estate. Our individual approach, the constant training and development of our personnel, our policy of honesty and reliability, and our trustful partnership are the qualities that define and guide Real Estate Agency «FACTOR» in its growth.

Kyiv.Estate
16 properties

Real estate agency Kyiv

Kyiv.Estate Real Estate agency in Kiev provides the most professional service in search of the right property. Our team helps to buy, sell, and rent residential and commercial properties in Kyiv.

We have a full database with all historical buildings, new residential complexes, business centers and all commercial properties in center of Kyiv and in suburbs.

Leave a request with a description of an apartment, office, factory, or other commercial properties that you would like to rent or buy and we will send you the definitive list of all properties that match your requirements.

Once you choose, the apartment or commercial property that you are interested in we will provide you with a full analysis of the chosen options and explain why the one is better than the others.

Also, we are assisting with all legal procedures including legal checks, so the process for you will be safe and secure.

If you are looking for a professional company that will assist you in search of apartments and residential houses, or commercial properties such as offices, detached buildings, factories, storage, lands - Kyiv Estate real estate agency is the best place to reach. Please feel free to reach us and we will be glad to assist you.

Leave a request with a description of an apartment, office, factory, or other commercial properties that you would like to rent or buy and we will send you the definitive list of all properties that match your requirements.

Once you choose, the apartment or commercial property that you are interested in we will provide you with a full analysis of the chosen options and explain why the one is better than the others.

Also, we are assisting with all legal procedures including legal checks, so the process for you will be safe and secure.

If you are looking for a professional company that will assist you in search of apartments and residential houses, or commercial properties such as offices, detached buildings, factories, storage, lands - Kyiv Estate real estate agency is the best place to reach. Please feel free to reach us and we will be glad to assist you.

