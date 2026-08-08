Dmd consulting

Services

Support for the purchase, sale of real estate in Ukraine

Support for renting and renting real estate in Ukraine

Legal verification of real estate documents for purchase, sale, lease

Consultations on real estate investments in Ukraine

Managing your property, paying taxes and bills, supervising sending you money from tenants to any country

Obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

Residence/registration services in Ukraine for Ukrainian citizens and foreign citizens

Development of the concept of apartment buildings for development in Ukraine

Project work on cottage towns and apartment buildings in Ukraine

Consultations for developers

Attracting investors for developers for apartment buildings, cottage towns and more