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Capital city property

Davit agmashenebeli ave 80
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Georgia
Nini Dzagania
Nini Dzagania
6 properties
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RECOM
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Languages
English, Русский
Geos
Georgia, Tbilisi
Residential property 75 Сommercial properties 14 Long-term rental 155 Short-term rental 1 Lands 22
The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as res…
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MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2012
Сommercial properties 20 Lands 14
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
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