AVENTIN - Nedvizhimost Sankt-Peterburga

Russia, Saint Petersburg
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1994
On the platform
4 years 6 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
aventin.ru/
We are on social networks
About the agency

The group of companies «AVENTIN» has always provided its services in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, but it has recently become a leader in Pskov, where its offices are also located. At the same time, AVENTIN successfully carries out transactions throughout Russia and abroad on the basis of partnership agreements with leading real estate companies and developers.

Our Mission is to sustain leadership in the quality of services and support, therefore the main principles of the AVENTIN Group of Companies are high quality and an individual approach to each client. The formed team of professionals helps both physical persons and legal entities implement the most daring projects and resolve issues of any complexity. Our specialists’ ample experience, high competence and professionalism are the key to the successful solution of our clients’ issues.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
