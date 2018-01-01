  1. Realting.com
ALBA PROPERTIES

UAE, DUBAI-Business Bay-Blue Bay Tower
;
ALBA PROPERTIES
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.alba.properties
Company description

More than 20 years of experience in Dubai and all UAE market..and with the rapid development of business, the company was able to reach high levels of performance and customer satisfaction..
In the year 2022, we dealt with more than 1,000 new clients
 

Always buying real estate is the best investment,

“Owning a home is a keystone of wealth, both financial affluence and emotional security”

Services

we provide prokerage services in the sale of ready and under-construction properties  in Dubai and all UAE, and we have a special department Specialists in hotel investments.

We offer all types of real estate - apartments - luxury villas - hotel apartments - commercial offices

 

Our agents in UAE
Mhd Firas Al Khatib
Mhd Firas Al Khatib
1 properties
