Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Thuận An
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Thuận An, Vietnam

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thuận An, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Thuận An, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 30/40
A unique opportunity for investors:The project in Thuan An (Binh Duong Province) is a flagsh…
$92,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thuận An, Vietnam

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go