Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Phú Quốc
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Phú Quốc, Vietnam

;
1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15
Vietnam has invested $17 billion to turn the island into an ideal alternative to Bali – but …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Phú Quốc, Vietnam

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go