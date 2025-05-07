Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Phú Quốc
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phú Quốc, Vietnam

1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A new 5-star island complex!  Location: Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province Apartment t…
$123,503
