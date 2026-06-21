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Terraced Apartments for sale in An Giang Province, Vietnam

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Phú Quốc
6
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15
Vietnam has invested $17 billion to turn the island into an ideal alternative to Bali – but …
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Property types in An Giang Province

1 BHK

Properties features in An Giang Province, Vietnam

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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