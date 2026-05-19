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Seaview Houses for Sale in Rocha, Uruguay

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5 bedroom house in Rocha, Uruguay
5 bedroom house
Rocha, Uruguay
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility in this stunning 5-bedroom, 5-bathro…
$1,75M
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Habita
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