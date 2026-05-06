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Houses for sale in El Chorro, Uruguay

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in El Chorro, Uruguay
4 bedroom house
El Chorro, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Lovely house for year round living in El Chorro, the elevated location on the Atlantic with …
$390,000
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