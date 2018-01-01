  1. Realting.com
  New residence RISE by S&S with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence RISE by S&S with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€132,572
;
9
About the complex

The residence features gardens, a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a gym, a co-working area, a barbecue area, steam baths, shops.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 23 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 27 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,000
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€290,805
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€380,000
Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€186,425
Residential complex MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,44M
Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Payment Plan; - Upon Booking - 20% - Jan 2023 - Oct 2025 - 1% X 34 months - Nov 2023 - 2% X 1 month - Dec 2025 to July 2029 - 1% X 44 months    Amenities & Facilities; - 1 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Unfurnished  - BUA; 665 Sqft  - Powder room - Store area  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards  - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€530,736
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, barbecue areas, restaurants and shops, canals and a beach, parks, a club, wellness and fitness center. Completion - July, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 8 minutes Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€561,406
Area 117–158 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mangrove Residences — a new progressive project that will embody the best characteristics of the sustainable development strategy adopted in « the city of the future ». A comfortable accommodation complex will take its rightful place in the Expo City Dubai luxury real estate collection. Mangrove Residences will include three towers with apartments, separate townhouses and public spaces for entertainment and outdoor activities. All residences are complemented by spacious balconies, laundry, equipped kitchen. The bedrooms have dressing rooms or fitted wardrobes. For maximum comfort of residents, a number of layouts provide an area for the cabinet and a room with a separate bathroom for the servants. Townhouse owners will be able to enjoy a private garden, and for residents of apartments in each tower their own reception and concierge service will be available. From the windows of the residences and from the huge spacious balconies, picturesque views of Expo City Dubai open. Infrastructure: A variety of entertainment and amenities will be available to future residents of Mangrove Residences: gym, treadmills, wellness center, several types of pools, including a special training room, bar and terrace with booths, cascading waterfall, club house, children's playground, multifunctional lounge, etc. The project provides all the conditions for a relaxing holiday and walking: gardens on the podium, sky terraces, green lawns. At Expo City Dubai, residents of the complex will be able to visit shops, restaurants, concerts, exhibitions and other events. Across the high-tech mini-city, access to the new 5G global wireless standard is provided. Location: 10-20 minutes Dubai Investment Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ) 25-35 minutes Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay The Mangrove Residences project will be conveniently located next to the metro station and on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road motorway. The popular Ibn Battuta Mall is less than a quarter of an hour from the complex. You can visit the beaches and promenades of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah by spending about 25 minutes on the trip. Downtown Dubai's Business Bay or Entertainment Road is about half an hour away. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) can be reached by car in less than 40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) is just a quarter hour from the Mangrove Residences project. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
