Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €173,000

50–110 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Developer: Devmark Group

Concept 7 — 46-story residential complex from the developer Condor Group, located in Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ). Its construction should be completed in December 2024. The project presents a collection of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Unite area varies from 37 square meters. m to 149 square meters. m. In the complex you can live with animals. A separate area for games and walking will be equipped for them. ⠀ The residences will have kitchens equipped with appliances and high-quality countertops. The bathrooms — are modern plumbing, and the bedrooms — have fitted wardrobes. Most residences will have balconies or terraces that offer stunning views of the Dubai horizon. EASY The complex will have many amenities, among which: ⠀ gym and yoga studio; adult and children's pools; sauna and steam rooms; business center; cafe; « Smart Home »; lobby with round-the-clock security. ⠀ LOCATION The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ) along Sheikh Zayed Road. This is a developing area in which more than 18 parks with treadmills and playgrounds will be built. Here you can enjoy life surrounded by juicy greens. Near the complex there will be a developed infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, shopping centers, beaches, hospitals, entertainment venues and F&B, and much more. ⠀ Among the nearest social infrastructure: ⠀ Circle Mall, Star Mart Supermarket, Nesto Hypermarket; F&B-states: Qalat Albann Coffee Shop, Tasty Burger; medical facilities: Life Pharmacy, Magnum Family Medical Center; Educational Institutions: Arcadia School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, American School of Dubai, Delhi Private School Dubai. In about half an hour by car, you can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The journey to Mall of the Emirates and Burj Khalifa will take the same time.