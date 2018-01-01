  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€373,574
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' playground, a fitness center, a multipurpose room, around-the-clock security, a covered parking, a roof-top lounge area.

Completion - July, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a golf course and a few minutes from a shopping mall.

  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Empire Suites
Dubai, UAE
from
€231,350
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,91M
Residential complex New residence Binghatti Orchid with a swimming pool and gardens, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€693,469
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,12M
Apartment building 4BR | Bluewaters Bay | Apt
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,58M
You are viewing
Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€373,574
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex KYOTO
Residential complex KYOTO
Dubai, UAE
from
€129,178
Area 35–49 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Functional apartment in the modern Kyoto complex! Excellent location! Parking spaces for the apartment! Kyoto Residences — is an exquisite residential complex located in the busy area of Arjan in Dubai. ORO24 Kyoto Residences presents a number of carefully thought-out apartments, ranging from spacious studios to elegant options with one, two and three bedrooms. Kyoto Residences Apartments are carefully planned to provide comfort, functionality and a modern style, satisfying the diverse needs and preferences of residents. In the complex: 40-meter pool, fitness studio, yoga area, pad and squash playgrounds, golf simulator, bowling alley, billiards, cinema, observatory, library, bbq zone, playground, etc. Superb location provides residents with easy access to major attractions and key areas, including Dubai Sports City, Dubai Miracle Garden and the lively Mall of the Emirates shopping center. The area has easy access to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues. The complex itself boasts a set of premium amenities, including an ultra-modern gym, a serene pool, landscaped gardens and dedicated parking spaces. Infrastructure: - Shops; - The gym; - Restaurants; - Pool; - Parking; - CCTV cameras; - Supermarket; - Children's playground; - Mosque; - Sports facilities; - Barbecue zone; - Schools; - Lush green parks. Layout: Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes; Shopping center on first Avenue - 10 minutes; Emirates Mall - 14 minutes; Sheikh Zayed Road - 20 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Concept 7 by Devmark Group
Residential complex Concept 7 by Devmark Group
Dubai, UAE
from
€173,000
Area 50–110 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Devmark Group
Concept 7 — 46-story residential complex from the developer Condor Group, located in Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ). Its construction should be completed in December 2024. The project presents a collection of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Unite area varies from 37 square meters. m to 149 square meters. m. In the complex you can live with animals. A separate area for games and walking will be equipped for them. ⠀ The residences will have kitchens equipped with appliances and high-quality countertops. The bathrooms — are modern plumbing, and the bedrooms — have fitted wardrobes. Most residences will have balconies or terraces that offer stunning views of the Dubai horizon. EASY The complex will have many amenities, among which: ⠀ gym and yoga studio; adult and children's pools; sauna and steam rooms; business center; cafe; « Smart Home »; lobby with round-the-clock security. ⠀ LOCATION The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ) along Sheikh Zayed Road. This is a developing area in which more than 18 parks with treadmills and playgrounds will be built. Here you can enjoy life surrounded by juicy greens. Near the complex there will be a developed infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, shopping centers, beaches, hospitals, entertainment venues and F&B, and much more. ⠀ Among the nearest social infrastructure: ⠀ Circle Mall, Star Mart Supermarket, Nesto Hypermarket; F&B-states: Qalat Albann Coffee Shop, Tasty Burger; medical facilities: Life Pharmacy, Magnum Family Medical Center; Educational Institutions: Arcadia School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, American School of Dubai, Delhi Private School Dubai. In about half an hour by car, you can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The journey to Mall of the Emirates and Burj Khalifa will take the same time.
Residential complex Opalz
Residential complex Opalz
Dubai, UAE
from
€514,131
Area 149 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Apartments in the modern Opalz project in the prestigious Arjan area! All residences will be equipped with balconies, and a number of apartments are offered with personal pools and classrooms. Residents of the complex will have access to a wellness center and spa, gym, outdoor yoga area, kindergarten, business center, rooftop lounge, open-air cinema, place for barbecue, etc. Location: - In 20 minutes you can get by car to Dubai International Airport; - 15 minutes before the famous Palma Jumeirah or the symbol of Dubai Burj Khalifa; - 15 minutes and you are already in the Dubai Mall shopping center or doing selfies against the background of the Sailor Hotel; - In 10 minutes you can reach the golf club or the Dubai Polo Club. Payment Plan: 60% - under construction 40% - after completion It is possible to receive VNZH! Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!
Realting.com
Go