Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
35–49 m²
2
Completion date: 2026
Functional apartment in the modern Kyoto complex! Excellent location! Parking spaces for the apartment!
Kyoto Residences — is an exquisite residential complex located in the busy area of Arjan in Dubai. ORO24 Kyoto Residences presents a number of carefully thought-out apartments, ranging from spacious studios to elegant options with one, two and three bedrooms.
Kyoto Residences Apartments are carefully planned to provide comfort, functionality and a modern style, satisfying the diverse needs and preferences of residents.
In the complex: 40-meter pool, fitness studio, yoga area, pad and squash playgrounds, golf simulator, bowling alley, billiards, cinema, observatory, library, bbq zone, playground, etc.
Superb location provides residents with easy access to major attractions and key areas, including Dubai Sports City, Dubai Miracle Garden and the lively Mall of the Emirates shopping center.
The area has easy access to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues. The complex itself boasts a set of premium amenities, including an ultra-modern gym, a serene pool, landscaped gardens and dedicated parking spaces.
Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- The gym;
- Restaurants;
- Pool;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras;
- Supermarket;
- Children's playground;
- Mosque;
- Sports facilities;
- Barbecue zone;
- Schools;
- Lush green parks.
Layout:
Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes;
Shopping center on first Avenue - 10 minutes;
Emirates Mall - 14 minutes;
Sheikh Zayed Road - 20 minutes.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!