Mayfair Residence

Dubai, UAE
€195,860
About the complex

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.

Apartment in a luxurious Mayfair Residence project in Town Square!

Mayfair Residence offers convenient layouts and an elegant design.

Mayfair residents can also take advantage of Town Square amenities, including an open-air cinema, a skate park, a playground, a barbecue area and a swimming pool. Public amenities will include a fitness center, gym, bicycle and treadmills, squash and tennis courts, padel tennis and basketball courts, and a football field.

Town Square Dubai is an ideal area to stay. There is a lot of greenery, there is a park of 50,000 square meters. m, interactive children's playgrounds, cross-country and bike paths, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers.
The complex itself includes a swimming pool, play areas for children in the courtyard, a gym and spacious terraces.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
7
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 59.0
Price per m², EUR 3,025
Apartment price, EUR 178,489
New building location
Dubai, UAE

