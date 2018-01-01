  1. Realting.com
  New complex of villas Ayla (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €6,08M
from
€6,08M
18
About the complex

We offer beautiful furnished villas with swimming pools.

The residence features green areas and a beach.

Completion - August, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Similar complexes
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,308
We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal. The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room. Completion - May, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house SMEG kitchen appliances Italian tiles LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the contemporary business district of Dubai, minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, the Financial District, near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and other major highways. Metro station - 7 minutes Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes Dubai Mall - 5 minutes Airport - 11 minutes
Dubai, UAE
from
€402,373
FREE SUBMISSION OF REAL ESTATE. HELP WITH THE FORMING OF THE RESIDENTIAL VISA. Unique modern apartment with 2 bedrooms in a sophisticated style at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Catch Residences by IGO — is a new complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle community ( JVC ). The project was inspired by the sun-drenched style of residential neighborhoods in the United States. All residential units have private balconies with indoor and outdoor living quarters. The apartments are decorated in light colors, the floors are made of Italian-made porcelain stoneware, and modern high-class appliances are installed in the kitchens. ADVANTAGES OF LCD: - Miami-style sun terrace with chic cabins and sun loungers; - Spacious pool for adults + children; - Modern gym and fitness center; - A garden for barbecue with recreation areas for the whole family; - A play area for residents with ping pong, table tennis and social zones; - A multi-purpose public room with flexible layout for public events, parties, a television room and a juice bar. EASY OF THE LOCATION: - 15 minutes to JBR beach; - 18 minutes to Palma Jumeirah; - 17 minutes to the shopping center Marina; - 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa; - 38 minutes to Dubai International Airport. CALL, WRITE FOR FREE CONSULTING!
Dubai, UAE
from
€842,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilties; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,420 Sqft Powder room Maid room Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
