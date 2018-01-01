New complex of villas Ayla (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.
The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room.
Completion - May, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
SMEG kitchen appliances
Italian tiles
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the contemporary business district of Dubai, minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, the Financial District, near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and other major highways.
Metro station - 7 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes
Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
Airport - 11 minutes
Catch Residences by IGO — is a new complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle community ( JVC ). The project was inspired by the sun-drenched style of residential neighborhoods in the United States.
All residential units have private balconies with indoor and outdoor living quarters. The apartments are decorated in light colors, the floors are made of Italian-made porcelain stoneware, and modern high-class appliances are installed in the kitchens.
ADVANTAGES OF LCD:
- Miami-style sun terrace with chic cabins and sun loungers;
- Spacious pool for adults + children;
- Modern gym and fitness center;
- A garden for barbecue with recreation areas for the whole family;
- A play area for residents with ping pong, table tennis and social zones;
- A multi-purpose public room with flexible layout for public events, parties, a television room and a juice bar.
EASY OF THE LOCATION:
- 15 minutes to JBR beach;
- 18 minutes to Palma Jumeirah;
- 17 minutes to the shopping center Marina;
- 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa;
- 38 minutes to Dubai International Airport.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 50%
On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilties;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,420 Sqft
Powder room
Maid room
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Equipped Gym
Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running area
Sports facilities
Tennis & Basketball court
Community hall
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
