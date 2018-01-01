New complex of villas Ayla (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €402,373

29–35 m² 4

Completion date: 2024

FREE SUBMISSION OF REAL ESTATE. HELP WITH THE FORMING OF THE RESIDENTIAL VISA. Unique modern apartment with 2 bedrooms in a sophisticated style at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Catch Residences by IGO — is a new complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle community ( JVC ). The project was inspired by the sun-drenched style of residential neighborhoods in the United States. All residential units have private balconies with indoor and outdoor living quarters. The apartments are decorated in light colors, the floors are made of Italian-made porcelain stoneware, and modern high-class appliances are installed in the kitchens. ADVANTAGES OF LCD: - Miami-style sun terrace with chic cabins and sun loungers; - Spacious pool for adults + children; - Modern gym and fitness center; - A garden for barbecue with recreation areas for the whole family; - A play area for residents with ping pong, table tennis and social zones; - A multi-purpose public room with flexible layout for public events, parties, a television room and a juice bar. EASY OF THE LOCATION: - 15 minutes to JBR beach; - 18 minutes to Palma Jumeirah; - 17 minutes to the shopping center Marina; - 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa; - 38 minutes to Dubai International Airport. CALL, WRITE FOR FREE CONSULTING!