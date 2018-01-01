Park Gate Residences complex with a swimming pool and green areas, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €367,355

66–99 m² 2

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Golf Grand — a new award project from the popular luxury developer Emaar Properties. The 15-story tower is located on the podium, where a variety of amenities will be presented. The project is built surrounded by lush greenery in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate community. The community is conveniently located between Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai. For purchase in the Golf Grand are apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 63 square meters. m to 187 square meters. m. All 323 residences include at least one spacious balcony or terrace, laundry, dressing room or fitted wardrobes. Three sleeping apartments have rooms for staff. Stylish interiors saturated with the spirit of innovation are decorated in a neutral color scheme. The design uses modern plumbing, natural finishes, porcelain, laminated blinds with a melamine frame. Panoramic windows and private balconies fill the premises with bright natural light and allow residents to enjoy the luxurious views of the Dubai Hills Golf Club. Infrastructure: The Golf Grand project will become part of the multifunctional community Dubai Hills Estate. Residents of the complex will benefit most from a premium location near the Dubai Hills Golf Club golf course. The community will have everything necessary for a comfortable life: shops, medical clinics, educational institutions, places for recreation and entertainment. King's College Hospital London is located within a five-minute drive from Golf Grand. You can get to the GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS International School, GEMS New Millennium School in just 5 – 10 minutes by car. Location: 5-15 minutes Dubai Hills Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills Mall 20-30 minutes Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport Grand Golf will be located in close proximity to Al Khail Road. On the highway you can quickly get anywhere in the emirate. Within a 10-minute walk, the Dubai Hills Golf Club is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Hills Park are a five-minute drive from the complex. The trip to Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Business Bay business centers and famous Downtown Dubai attractions will take 15 – 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) — no more than half an hour. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!