  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort

Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
;
19 1
ID: 25934
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

A new chapter of unparalleled regal living unfolds here, a place where luxury meets Equine passion and a place where all the Equestrian dreams come to realty.

Welcome to Grand Polo Club and Resort by Emaar.

Step into a world of luxury, elegance, and harmony with nature — a one-of-a-kind community featuring 5,600 bespoke villas nestled within the new Grand Polo.

From the moment you enter, the extravagant architecture, grand courtyards, and unforgettable landscaping will leave you in awe. Designed around a signature horseshoe-shaped layout, the community flows with green parks, open spaces, and 1.55 km of lush green belts — making it one of the greenest and most expansive residential environments in the region.

At the heart of the masterplan lies the Green Core — home to a stunning clubhouse, world-class polo fields, and stables, offering a lifestyle where nature, luxury, and equestrian elegance blend effortlessly. Residents can enjoy members-only lounges, riding schools, and an amphitheater for unforgettable community events.

With only 35–40% of the land allocated for construction, the rest is beautifully preserved for parks, recreational areas, and luxury amenities.


This is not just a home — it’s a destination.


“Emaar’s newest legacy begins here”.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort

