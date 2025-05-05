  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Evergr1n Residence with swimming pools and a clubhouse close to the places of interest and shopping malls, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$491,990
16
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    World Trade Centre (~ 800 m)

About the complex

EVERGR1N HOUSE is a concept of the harmonious nature and a man co-existence in the heart of the megapolis. The project is notable for unique design, combining modern architecture and natural elements.

What makes EVERGR1N HOUSE spacial?

  • Close communion with nature: abundant greenery, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural materials create the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity.
  • Modern comfort: the spacious apartments with thought out layout and high-quality finishing.

Project twist:

  • "City in the nature" concept: the unique combination of the urban life and natural harmony.
  • High-quality materials and finishing: every detail is thought out to create comfortable and stylish accommodation.
  • Perfect location: combination of tranquility and convenient location.

Features

  • lobby
  • outdoor lounge area
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • kids' play room
  • table tennis
  • clubhouse
  • 2-level parking
  • parking for disabled people
  • swimming pool
  • sauna
  • fitness center
  • kids' pool
  • "Smart Home" system

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 10/40/50%.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished apartments!

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in Jumeirah Garden City, famous for its quiet atmosphere and well-developed infrastructure. Within walking distance, there are:

  • places of interest: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai Garden Glow, Dubai Frame, Museum of The Future, Dubai Fountain, and more.
  • shopping malls: City Walk, Dubai Mall, Mercato Mall, Dubai Gold Souk.
  • transport: World Trade Center metro station provides with easy access to all areas of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

