Dubai, UAE

from €192,355

60–102 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Petalz from Danube Properties is a new residential complex with studios and 1, 2 and 4-room apartments. Feel a lifestyle that exceeds all expectations and at the same time provides a lot of opportunities that are of interest and allow you to live a life full of joy. Here you can feel more taste of life and prosperity, enjoying beautiful green views and a careful attitude to the environment. Classic apartments are cozy enough to provide a soothing and pleasant atmosphere in which you can have fun and have fun in various forms. Discover the world of green life in Danube Petalz apartments, where catchy aesthetics and attractive hospitality make life luxurious and comfortable thanks to a first-class range of accessories and services. Infrastructure: - barbecue area; - playground; - children's pool; - kids club; - landscape design; - landscaped green territory; - social and commercial infrastructure; - parking; - green garden; - developed infrastructure; - pool; - common area with pool; - treadmill; - mini golf. Location: - Close to nature; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Environmentally friendly area; - Great location of the house; - View of the city Panoramic view; - Beautiful view.