New villas surrounded by green parks, gardens, lakes and lagoons, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Deira, UAE
from
€1,26M
;
10
About the complex

A new residential complex with detached villas surrounded by nature. Here, amidst quiet parks and azure lagoons, these exclusive homes harmonise with the hilly landscape.

At the heart of this picturesque complex are lagoons for swimming and relaxation. Surrounding them, the main circular park organically connects the different areas of the complex, forming a safe and refined space with an abundance of natural beauty.

The luxurious park areas with their elaborate design give the place an exceptional atmosphere. They connect the homes, neighbourhoods and amenities, making this complex unique in Dubai.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: shops, bar, lagoons and lakes, amusement park, mosque, sports fields, jogging tracks, schools, medical infrastructure, pavilions, event venues, market, water area park, dog parks.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is ideally located in the centre of Dubailand, providing excellent transport infrastructure and access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Road.

The Acres is just 10 minutes from the vibrant Global Village and 5 minutes from the prestigious Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex.

Deira, UAE

New villas surrounded by green parks, gardens, lakes and lagoons, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€1,26M
Residential complex New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€589,322
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers: parkings for each unit, swimming pool, gym, kids’ pool, kids play area, multi-sports court, croquet areas, zen garden, yoga garden, shaded seating areas, BBQ stations, landscape areas, outdoor gym, jogging track, tennis courts, giant chess play area, nursery, mosque. Project contains different types of units: 2 bedrooms - 1321 townhouses 3 bedrooms - 156 townhouses 4 bedrooms - 290 townhouses Facilities and equipment in the house Private balconies/terraces as per unit plan Kitchen cabinets and countertops Fully tiled bathrooms, in-suites and guest toilets wherever applicable Double glazed windows Shower in each bathroom Central air conditioning Vanity units & mirrors Laundry & maid room in some townhouses Some bedrooms with private bathroom 4 bedrooms townhouses with internal elevator (optional) Location and nearby infrastructure Project is located in Dubailand, which offers distinctive and contemporary highend residential townhouses, delivering the whole luxury lifestyle with close proximity to most of Dubai’s attractions, and is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, and community retails. IMG Worlds of Adventure - 5 minutes Global Village - 11 minutes Zayed University - 11 minutes Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes
Residential complex Al Ghadeer
Residential complex Al Ghadeer
Dubai, UAE
from
€135,749
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments in the new Al Ghadeer residential complex in Abu Dhabi. Everything necessary for a comfortable stay will be in place. There is a mosque and several recreation areas. The residential area is located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as another residential complex with Imkan Al Jurf villas. In addition to schools in Al Ghadeer Phase 2, there are various facilities for children, such as play areas and parks. On the territory there is a swimming pool, which can be used by both children and adults, as well as a gym and a sports town. The parks have several barbecue areas for families. The area is located far from the borders of cities and business zones, but, thanks to convenient road traffic, it is not at all isolated. It takes only 20-30 minutes by car or taxi to get to the nearest destinations in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. A reasonable price and a flexible payment system with a minimum initial contribution make Al Ghadeer affordable and attractive to many. Payment Plan: 10% - under construction 90% - upon completion ( detailed payment plan on request ) Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects of the UAE! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!
Apartment building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Developments Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,500 Sqft Private swimming pool Dressing Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Area Gym Swimming pool 24/7 Security Fitness centre Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Multipurpose Lounge Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Play grounds Dining & Retail outlet Yoga & Meditation area Sports Facilities Location Nearby; Zayed University – 15 mins IMG World of Adventure – 15 mins Falconcity Of Wonders – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
