Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yakuplu Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Yakuplu Mahallesi, Turkey

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
esenyurt'ta inanılmaz fiyata satılık rezidans konut, tüm hizmetleri, yüzme havuzunu, spor…
€45,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
a residence for sale in esenyurt at an incredible price the residence contains all the se…
€54,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/8
Esenyurt'ta inanılmaz fiyata satılık güzel bir rezidans. ikamet ihtiyacınız olan tüm hiz…
€55,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 17/30
alışveriş yanında bir konutta satılık bir ev, bir hastane ve metro otob & uuml; s & uuml ;. …
€26,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments in Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/40
luxury residence for sale in Istanbul. centrally located, close to the beach and close of …
€44,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Yakuplu Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir