Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 7
New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
$613,440
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes