Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
€449,000

Properties features in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir