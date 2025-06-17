Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
What you get: We offer a stylish 1+1 apartment with an area of 55 m2 in the prestigious Best…
$807
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Swimming pool